Players You Forgot Were on the 2025 Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves used more players in 2025 than any other team in MLB history. In total, 71 players suited up for them and saw action. It's a lot of players to keep track of, even when it comes to players who spent a decent part of the season with the team.
Let's look at four players you likely forgot played for the Braves in 2025. You might remember that they did in general, but by this point, you might think it was two or three years ago now. There will be two pitchers and two outfielders highlighted.
Craig Kimbrel, Closer
It was for one game. It wasn't even in Atlanta. That most recent game in his former team's stadium didn't come until he was already with a different team. If you went to bed early, you likely missed it.
Most probably remember, at the very least, that he was in the system for a chunk of the season. He started off dominating in Double-A and then kept his strong performance going in Triple-A. In his one appearance for the Big League team, he pitched a scoreless inning against the Giants out in San Francisco, allowing a hit and a walk. The Braves DFA'd him the following day.
Alex Verdugo, Outfielder
This made for a run experiement. Following an appearance in the World Series with the Yankees, Verdugo struggled to get any offers. The Braves picked him up toward the end of the Spring Training and had him work out in the minors for a time before bringing him up.
At first, it looked like the experiment could work. Through his first 14 games, he batted .322 with an .825 OPS. Then, he fell off hard, and by July, it was all over. He was DFA'd and ultimately released.
Scott Blewett, Relief Pitcher
The puns were fun for the time he was there. Ironically, he didn't pitch too badly for the Braves all things considered. However, when it got out of hand, it got out of hand, leading to him having a 5.91 ERA during his time Atlanta.
His last name became fitting in his final appearance with the team, when his four earned runs allowed contributed to a total meltdown against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 28. He was DFA'd shortly after.
Bryan De La Cruz, Outfielder
De La Cruz broke camp with the Braves, but like many other outfielders who took part in last season, he fell victim to the churn. In 16 games, he batted. 191 with a .453 OPS, with no home runs or RBIs. He and Jarred Kelenic came in looking to platoon in the outfield, and they were both deemed unable to do such.
He was, and let me know if you've heard this before, DFA'd, and the Yankees picked him up. He never saw Major League action again in 2025.