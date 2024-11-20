Insider Prediction Opens Door to Braves Landing Top Japanese Free Agent
Starting pitcher Roki Sasaki is one of the starting pitchers who could make waves in Major League Baseball next season. The 23-year-old righty for the Chiba Lotte Marines of NPB is being posted and will head to the States in 2025.
According to the Athletic’s Evan Drellich, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred expects Sasaki to be part of the 2025 international signing class.
He’ll be able to sign after Jan. 15, when the new MLB international signing period begins.
Because of the prominence of fellow Japanese players Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, it’s been theorized that he will sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, a key MLB insider and former GM doesn’t think that won't be the case.
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden joined Four Territory on Wednesday and said there is a high chance that Sasaki will sign with a different team.
“Based on what I’m hearing, I would say 85% chance he doesn’t sign with the Dodgers,” Bowden said.
A big reason for this is he believes Sasaki won’t be able to get the same endorsement deals when competing with Ohtani and Yamamoto.
While Bowden personally predicted that Sasaki is going to sign with the Boston Red Sox, perhaps there is still some hope for the Atlanta Braves.
Bowden recently wrote a column making the same argument about Sasaki and the Dodgers. In that column, he named the Braves as a strong suitor for him. The reason behind this is that the Braves are really good at developing starting pitchers - which will help the Japanese star take his already elite skills to the next level.
“Sasaki needs pitching development, which does make the Dodgers a fit, but it also gives advantages to teams such as the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays, Mets and Atlanta Braves, who all have strong pitching development programs,” Bowden Wrote.
The Braves will get the chance to make their pitch (no pun intended) soon enough. With Max Fried likely on the way out, they'll have a spot in the rotation open for the taking.
In four seasons in NPB, Sasaki has a 2.10 ERA, a 0.894 WHIP and 505 strikeouts in 394 2/3 innings pitched. He’s a two-time NPB all-star and holds the record for strikeouts in an NPB game (19). He pitched a perfect game against the Orix Buffaloes on April 10, 2022, and nearly pitched a second one in his following start.