REPORT: Braves Showed Interest In Twins All-Star Oufielder
The more we learn about the Atlanta Braves' trade deadline, the more perplexing it gets. They were declared sellers. Reports had key pending free agents available. Yet, the moves they made and the reports that are coming in would have you think they were at least on the fence.
According to The Athletic’s Dan Hayes, the Atlanta Braves, along with the Mets, were one of two teams that showed the most interest into Minnesota Twins All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton.
We don’t know how serious these talks were based on this report, or which pieces could have been moved.
The outfielder had no interest in going anywhere. It has nothing to do with the Braves in particular. If anything, the fact that he’s from Georgia would have been a pull. He simply wants to be the face of the team that drafted and developed him.
“It’s always good to be wanted,” Buxton said via The Athletic. “Don’t get me wrong. But the only place I want is Minnesota. All of my choices are easy. I ain’t got but one place on my mind. That’s how it’ll be.”
Buxton is midway through a seven-year, $100 million contract that began at the start of the 2022 season. The no-trade clause is in effect until after 2026. However, he’s long earned his 10-5 rights, a no-trade right that kicks in when a player has been in the league for 10 years and been with the same team for at least five consecutive years.
So, barring some bridge is burned, and he wants out, there is no way the Twins can trade him without going through him first. It doesn’t matter what the return is or how ideal the situation elsewhere would be for him.
What is most peculiar about this is the interest from the Braves. They are far outside of a playoff spot, so this was clearly intended to be a deadline move that helped them out long-term. We can only speculate what that would have meant for the outfield.
There were reports that Michael Harris II could be available in the offseason. Maybe the Braves add Buxton and move on from Harris. This other idea is totally a theory on my end. Perhaps they could use Ronald Acuña Jr. as a designated hitter and fully move on from Marcell Ozuna.
It’s doubtful. It’s total spitballing. But some spitballing needs to be done when trying to figure out how someone would fit in. They just paid Profar. It’s hard to imagine they make him a fourth outfielder. He could potentially become a designated hitter too, but that would require moving Harris or Acuña to left field.
You don't just make a blockbuster trade and then moved the guy from his typical position.
If there is one thing that can be concluded, it's that the Braves are looking for ways to switch things up. It's hard to make full sense of this one with the few details available, but that's one thing we can be pretty certain about.