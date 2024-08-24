Review: Documentary on Greg Maddux's Life and Career Tells 'One of a Kind' Story
Atlanta Braves fans will get the opportunity to go down memory lane when “One of Kind,” which tells the story of hall of fame starting pitcher Greg Maddux airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST on MLB Network.
I had the opportunity to preview it ahead of its release. As someone who didn't get to experience his career - he had retired when I was young and was inducted into the Hall of Fame when I was in high school - getting to see the story of his career told by Maddux and those who got to see it was intriguing.
I’ve seen the stats and highlights, I’ve heard the term pitching a “Maddux” plenty, and I’ve seen the joke about him painting a house but he only paints the corners a dozen times - a very clever joke, by the way.
But to get the sit-down interviews and get the background on his upbringing and hearing the stories from the clubhouse is a whole different experience. Now, they told what they were willing to tell on TV - and even then, they managed to push the envelope. In an attempt to not spoil the story for first-time viewers, prepare to be stunned a couple times, but rest assured, you’ll be left laughing and entertained.
It was indeed a “One of Kind” story about one of the most talked about arms in baseball history. The Vegas-themed aesthetic that paid tribute to the town he spent part of his upbringing in and still resides today was a nice touch.
Longtime Braves fans will get a burst of nostalgia when the legendary rotation of the 1990s - Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz - sits together and talk about the glory days.
One of the top moments of the show is when Barry Bonds joins the show. It’s nice to see Bonds get some appreciation. It’s obvious as to why we haven’t seen much of him in these MLB specials, but we’re at a point where a good chunk of baseball fandom is now more nostalgic for his career. There is a public call for putting him in the hall these days. This would have been unthinkable in 2007. Times are changing.
Getting to see Maddux and Bonds discuss the intricacies of their matchups is a gem of a moment for those who love to pick the brains of the greats.
If there was one added detail for this doc, it would have been they added more to the discussion of whether Maddux or Bonds would be an Atlanta Braves come 1993. It’s mentioned briefly in the doc, before, logically, focusing on Maddux signing with the Braves.
The reason for wanting to see more is Bonds could have been a Braves a couple times. There was almost a trade with the Pirates before the 1992 season. Clearly, there was also another opportunity because they even mentioned there is one big contract, and it would have been either Bonds or Maddux. Just would have been nice to get Bonds’ thoughts on the whole thing with Maddux being part of the context.
But if that’s the biggest critique, a lot was done right. “One of Kind” is a fun watch for baseball fans that’s packed with tidbits and highlights from start to finish. For those who want to continue the trip down memory lane, there will be a broadcast of a dominant outing by Maddux that will air following the documentary.
“One of a Kind” will air on MLB Network on Sunday at 8 p.m.