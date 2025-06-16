Ronald Acuña Jr. Receives NL Player of the Week Honor
Ronald Acuña Jr.'s high level of play since coming off the injured list gets some recognition. On Monday, he was named the National League's Player of the Week.
Across six games last week, he had an absurd .619 average and a 1.788 OPS with three home runs, six RBIs and a stolen base. He had four multi-hit games, including three straight three-hit performances. The lone swiped bag was his first of the 2025 campaign.
After the big week, Acuña is now batting .390 with a 1.179 OPS with seven home runs and 13 RBIs.
He's been everything the Atlanta Braves were hoping for and then some. He's looking good, feeling good and he's playing his relaxed, fun style of baseball. After Saturday's 4-1 win over the Rockies, he said he was feeling "much better" than even during his MVP-winning season. He's reaping the benefits of being patient during his recovery.
"He's an unbelievable athlete," Braves right-hander Spencer Strider said of Acuña on Saturday. "That's obviously something he knows. His skill is playing the game free and easy and confident. Of course your health is a major factor in being able to do that - to be in the position to do that. Dominating that rehab process the way he did put him in this position."
Now that he's won player of the week, what is left to see is if he can take a step further and win player of the month. The overall resume is looking solid halfway through June. In 13 games, he's batting .404 with a 1.181 OPS, four home runs and seven RBIs. While those are strong numbers, he has stiff competition. Pete Alonso (1.115 OPS), Juan Soto (1.146 OPS) and Elly De La Cruz (1.281) have all been right there with him in June.
If he loses out on the NL Player of the Month Award, he's at least making a strong case to still be part of All-Star festivities. While there is a counterargument that he's played in 21 games compared to others who have played over 70, there's enough games for the sample to stop mattering, especially if he keeps this up.