It's Time for the Atlanta Braves to Move on From Adam Duvall
If there is a player who embodied the Atlanta Braves offensive struggles this season, it’s outfielder Adam Duvall. Production from their outfield bats was hard to come by for a good chunk of the season and Duvall is one of the culprits behind the woes.
He followed up one of the best years of his career with what was easily his worst.
Duvall was back in Atlanta on a one-year contract. Let’s keep it to one year. He’s a free agent, and the Braves need to let him walk.
The Glaring Stats
In his return to the Braves lineup in 2024, Duvall batted .182 with a .569 OPS and a 57 OPS+. All three of these stats are career worsts.
From July 28 until the end of the season, Duvall only had two games with at least one hit. He went 1-for-4 on Aug. 7 and 3-for-3 on Aug. 22. In 21 games, seven of which he started, during that span, he batted .103 with a .366 OPS. He only walked twice as well.
There is a reason Duvall only played six games in September, starting none of them. When a team is fighting for their lives to make the playoffs, there is no room for someone to even attempt to get back on track.
He had some moments. He had a walk-off win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 29 that ultimately helped the Braves make the playoffs. But he was a liability by far more than he was an asset. At best, Duvall would get going for two or three games and return to his rut.
The Braves have plenty of alternatives too. Eli White proved to be a nice depth piece down the stretch. He batted .282 with a .769 OPS across 39 at-bats. He primarily served as a late-game substitute and thrived in that role.
Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will be back next season and will re-take his spot in right field. Jorge Soler is under contract for two more years and Jarred Kelenic can also fill in if need be. Duvall is an odd man out.
Like Eddie Rosario, Duvall was a key member of the 2021 World Series team. It would’ve been nice for it to work out, but that wasn’t the case. Another era must come to an end.