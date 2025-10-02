4 Best Atlanta Braves Waiver Wire Pick Ups From 2025
The Atlanta Braves made checking out the waiver wire a routine during the 2025 season. Using a record 71 players requires constant inquiry. However, when you throw enough at the wall, something is going to stick.
Let’s look at four waiver wire additions that turned out to be a steal. These four are also worth it for the team to consider keeping around for 2026.
Ha-Seong Kim
This wasn’t your average pick-up. Not even close. The fact that he was even on waivers is more telling about how much the Rays wanted to ditch his salary than Kim’s actual abilities as a ballplayer. He was already a Gold Glove winner in previous years.
Jumping at the opportunity proved fruitful for the Braves. They finally had a viable option at shortstop, even if it was just for the final month of the season. All that’s left to find out is if they can retain his services.
Vidal Brujan
The expectation when Brujan came to Atlanta was that he could help fill a roster spot for a few days and would be gone. Instead, he kept getting on base at a nice clip (.362 on-base percentage) and stuck around.
His ability to play a utility role made for a nice combination. He played four different positions with the Braves, including pitching. According to Spotrac, Brujan is still under team control. Tendering him should definitely be in the cards.
Jake Fraley
In the handful of games he got to play in before going down with an injury, Fraley saw the ball well, batting .304 in 24 at-bats. Since he is also a player who is under team control, it wouldn’t hurt to at least consider keeping him around for depth.
Outfield depth was a thorn in the team’s side this season. By the end, it started to look like they had some solid options, and this move on the waiver wire was part of that. Instead of having to scramble for options again next season, the Braves can finally work with what they have.
Joey Wentz
It’s atypical that a player’s homecoming to the team that drafted him comes via the waiver wire, but that was the case for Wentz. Initially brought in as an option to eat innings, Wentz found himself in the starting rotation
He made 13 starts as part of a total of 14 appearances this season, pitching to a 4.92 ERA. He’s likely not a top option for next season. However, the Braves managed to find an effective option in the rotation as they cycled through pitchers. Credit to him where it’s due.
If not a rotation arm, he could be a long-relief option in the bullpen. He could also be a starter in Triple-A and be ready for when they need an emergency starter. There are a few ways to utilize him.