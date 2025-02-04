Trade Proposal Sends Yankees Starter to Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves are reported to be wrapping up their offseason acquisitions. But since another move can’t be ruled out entirely, trade proposals are still coming about.
Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly proposed the New York Yankees trade starting pitcher Marcus Stroman to the Braves. He didn’t give any specifics for what the Braves would give up. This trade is more about the Yankees finding a way to dump Stroman’s salary and the Braves are considered a team in need of a starter. Kelly also points to the connection that general manage Alex Anthopoulos has to Stroman. Both of their times with the Toronto Blue Jays overlapped.
Stroman is owed $18.3 million in 2025 with a vesting option worth the same amount in 2026. According to Spotrac, a player option kicks in if he clocks in at least 140 innings pitched.
The Yankees righty had an unspectacular 4.31 ERA in 30 appearances (29 starts) in 154 2/3 innings in 2024. However, he did pitch significantly better on the road. He had a 5.31 ERA at Yankee Stadium and a 3.09 ERA elsewhere. It’s night and day. The Braves don’t travel to Yankee Stadium in 2025, so Stroman would go from 16 starts there to zero.
So, he wouldn’t be a total liability for the team.
But there is the salary aspect and what the Braves would need to give up. Kelly predicted that at best, the Yankees could get Ian Anderson or Grant Holmes - but it’s still “unlikely.” He added the true best-case scenario is “a fringe Major Leaguer or lower-level minor league piece with some upside.”
The Braves would likely ask the Yankees to retain salary, and Kelly implies they would. He called the most important objective to shed “$10-plus million.” So, the Braves would take on a bit more than half in this scenario.
If the Braves truly see acquiring the two-time All-Star as an improvement over who they already have - or would be a nice addition for depth - it’s plausible they would pull the trigger.
But barring a deal they can’t refuse, this deal seems unlikely.