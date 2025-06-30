Two Braves Pitching Prospects Named to All-Star Futures Game
The Atlanta Braves representatives for the All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta have been selected. Pitching prospects JR Ritchie (No. 6) and Hayden Harris (No. 29) got the call.
Two pitchers with very different paths will represent the Braves together Saturday, July 12, in Atlanta as part of the All-Star festivities.
Ritichie was drafted 35th overall with a competitive balance pick in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. The Braves acquired this pick via a trade with the Royals - yes, competitive balance picks can be traded.
The right-hander showed promise out of the gate, but wound up missing over a year due to a torn UCL and having to undergo Tommy John surgery. When he returned in the latter half of last season, he picked up right where he left off. After posting a 1.95 ERA with Single-A Augusta, he moved up to High-A Rome, where he finished the season. Ritchie is now with Double-A Columbus, where he has a 4.01 ERA in seven starts.
During Spring Training, he was the starter for the Braves in the Spring Breakout game against the Detroit Tigers' prospects.
Since joining Triple-A Gwinnett June 10, he has allowed a run over six outings. In 24 minor-league games this season, he has a 0.61 ERA over 29 2/3 innings pitched.
Fans who were down in North Port, Fla., for Spring Training have seen Harris before. He came down as a non-roster invitee. He made two appearances, pitching a combined one inning, picking up a save.
The Augusta, Ga., native was signed by the Braves as a non-drafted free agent out of Georgia Southern University on July 30, 2022. He used LinkedIn to get the word about himself out to scouts.
He spent time with the Savannah Bananas and in the MLB Draft league before landing in the Braves organization. It should be noted that this was before the Bananas were in their current barnstorming form. They were still part of the collegiate wooden bat Coastal Plain League at the time.
Harris continues to defy the odds and adds another chapter to his unique story.
Both pitchers have overcome their individual adversities to reach this point in their careers. The push continues to pay off for both of them.
Last season, rookie catcher Drake Baldwin got the nod as part of his push to put himself on the map in 2024.