Where to Watch, Probable Starters for Braves Opening Series vs Padres
The Atlanta Braves head out west to start the regular season. They will take on the San Diego Padres to get things underway.
Right here is your one-stop shop for finding out where to watch the games and who is expected to take the field.
Consider this your TV Guide for Opening Weekend.
Where To Watch Along With First Pitch Time
- Thursday, March 27: Fan Duel Sports South/Southeast, local Gray TV channel, 4:10 p.m.
- Friday, March 28: Fan Duel Sports South/Southeast, 9:40 p.m.
- Saturday, March 29: Fox, 7:15 p.m. EDT (National TV)
- Sunday, March 30: ESPN, 7:10 p.m. EDT (Sunday Night Baseball)
The first two games will air on the regional sports network (RSN) channels. However, Opening Day will also be simulcasted on Gray TV stations across the Southeastern United States. Check your local listing for this station.
In Atlanta, this channel is Peachtree TV, the local CW affiliate.
The latter two games were on national television. Saturday’s game will be on the local Fox affiliate - check local listings. Sunday’s game will be the first Sunday Night Baseball Game of the year.
Out-of-market viewers can watch locally televised (non-national) games as well on MLB.tv with a subscription. There is also the option now to watch the Braves through Amazon Prime. More information on that can be found here.
Probable Starting Pitchers (2024 Stats Included if Available)
- Thursday, March 27: Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA) vs. Michael King (13-9, 2.95 ERA)
- Friday, March 28: Reynaldo López (8-5, 1.99 ERA) vs. Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.47 ERA)
- Saturday, March 29: Spencer Schwellenbach (8-7, 3.35 ERA) vs. TBD
- Sunday, March 30: AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. TBD
TBD Pitchers will be updated when available. All information is based on what is officially listed by the Braves.
The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner and Triple Crown winner, Chris Sale, will open the season for the Braves on Thursday. Fellow 2024 All-Star Reynaldo López will follow on Friday.
Schwellenbach starts the regular season with the big league club for the first. He joined the rotation mid-season during a barrage of injuries and earned his spot as a mainstay.
Smith-Shawver made the starting rotation out of Spring Training. While he’s had stints with the Braves going back to 2023, this is the first time he’s been on the roster to start the regular season. He begins the season as the Braves' No. 3 prospect.
Probably Lineups for Opening Series
Braves:
- Jurickson Profar, left field
- Austin Riley, third baseman
- Matt Olson, first baseman
- Marcell Ozuna, designated hitter
- Ozzie Albies, second baseman
- Michael Harris II, center fielder
- Drake Baldwin, catcher
- Jarred Kelenic, right fielder
- Orlando Arcia, shortstop
Jurickson Profar signed with the Braves over the offseason. He’ll face his former team that he made his first All-Star appearance with to lead off the season.
Drake Baldwin is the Braves' top prospect. He earned a spot on the Opening Day roster after starting catcher Sean Murphy went down with an injury. Add in an excellent Spring Training, and he’s set to make his Major League debut.
Marcell Ozuna was the Braves' lone position player All-Star last season.
Ronald Acuña Jr. starts the season on the injured list. He is still recovering from the second torn ACL of his career, which he suffered at the end of May last season. He’s expected to be back early in the season.
Padres:
- Luis Arraez, first baseman
- Fernando Tatis Jr., right fielder
- Jackson Merrill, center fiedler
- Manny Machado, third baseman
- Xander Bogaerts, shortstop
- Jake Cronenworth, second baseman
- Yuli Gurriel, designated hitter
- Brandon Lockridge, left fielder
- Elias Díaz, catcher
Luis Arraez enters the season coming off his third batting title. All have come over the last three seasons and with different teams (Twins, Marlins, Padres).
Fernando Tatis Jr, Manny Machacdo, Jake Cronenworth and Xander Bogaerts are all multi-time All-Stars. However, Bogaerts has yet to represent the Padres in the Midsummer Classic.
Jackson Merrill finished second place for National League Rookie of the Year behind Pittsburgh Pirates starter Paul Skenes.
Yuli Gurriel was in the Braves season for much of last season. However, he never appeared with the big league club. He played 75 games with the Gwinnett Stripers.