Where to Watch, Probable Pitchers for Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets Series
The Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets for a crucial three-game series. This series can determine the playoff hopes of both teams.
Right here is your one-stop shop for finding out where to watch the games and who will be on the bump for the Braves.
Consider this your TV guide for between now and Thursday.
Let’s dive in.
Where to watch each game along with the time of first pitch:
- Tuesday, Sept. 24: Bally Sports South/SNY, 7:20 p.m. EDT
- Wednesday, Sept. 25: Bally Sports South/SNY, 7:20 p.m. EDT
- Thursday, Sept. 26: Bally Sports South/SNY, 7:20 p.m. EDT
Same time. Same place. Feel free to leave your TV on the same channel all week. If you’re out of market, you can also watch on MLB TV.
Probable starting pitchers:
- Tuesday, Sept. 24: Luis Severino (11-6, 3.79 ERA) vs. Spencer Schwellenbach (7-7, 3.61 ERA)
- Wednesday, Sept. 25: David Peterson (9-3, 3.08 ERA) vs Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA)
- Thursday, Sept. 26: Sean Manaea (12-5, 3.29 ERA) vs Max Fried (10-10, 3.42)
Spencer Schwellenbach has had a stellar rookie season for the Braves. Since the start of July, he’s had a 2.77 ERA in 13 starts. In his other start against the Mets this season on July 27, Schwellenbach pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out 11.
Luis Severino has had a nice bounce-back season since moving from the Bronx to Queens. In his last seven starts, he has a 2.64 ERA.
Chris Sale is the leading Cy Young candidate in the National League. He's still in command of the pitching Triple Crown. That about sums it up for him.
Since the middle of August, David Peterson has been a guy who will pitch deep into the game or be run out before the fifth inning. He still has a 3.14 ERA in that time. In his last start against the Braves on July 28, the Braves put up four runs and had him out of the game after five innings.
Max Fried has looked much more like his usual self in September. After a rocky August (4.96 ERA), he’s settled down and had a 2.88 ERA this month.
Sean Manaea has had his best non-COVID-shortened season since 2018. That year, he famously pitched a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox. This month, he’s been extra dialed in with a 2.36 ERA in five September starts.