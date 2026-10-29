5 Braves Players Who May Have Played Their Last Game with The Team

As the offseason marches on, we'll learn who sticks around for the 2027 Atlanta Braves season and who will move on to their next chapter.

Every season has turnover. It's not always welcomed turnover, but it happens. With that being said, here are five Braves players who may have played their last game with the team.

How likely each player doesn't come back varies, but if they come back is definitely a wait-and-see.

Tyler Mahle

Going on an otherworldly run after being acquired at the trade deadline helps your free-agent value quite a bit. The Braves will want to re-sign him, no doubt. But if you're Mahle, I don't know how you don't test the market.

A team that needs a starting pitcher could easily throw a hefty contract he can't refuse his way. That would quickly leave the Braves with even more question marks for next season.

Spencer Strider

If the Braves can find a trade partner, there is a good chance that Strider is out the door. The reports have indicated that they've already offered him as a trade piece. Don't be so surprised if they try again.

Strider has been dealing with injuries for the last four seasons. What could have been his last game isn't even that recent anymore. It was back in June. Talk about a long, drawn-out goodbye if it were to happen.

Raisel Iglesias

Their closer for the last four seasons is a free agent again. Maybe he retires. Maybe he plays another year with another team. There are multiple reasons that Iglesias isn't in a Braves uniform again next season.

Having Robert Suarez being an heir apparent helps ease this loss compared to other positions of need.

Mauricio Dubón

The call for Dubón to get an extension from the Braves has been happening since early in the regular season. Now, the time has come to make it happen.

As utility glove, he was able to help at shortstop and in the outfield. He proved to be clutch at the plate in high-leverage spots. It gives the Braves every reason to bring him back. It also gives other teams a reason to lock him down, too.

Sean Murphy

Murphy is tacked on at the end because the odds are greater than zero that he's traded away. However, until it actually happens, don't count on it.

Compared to previous seasons, this upcoming one gives the Braves the best chance to have a healthy Murphy. He's had his hip surgery. The fractured finger was a freak injury. That can at least be a pitch made over the offseason in a hypothetical trade talk.

So, is it possible he may have played his last game with the Braves? Sure, but it's likely that you'll see him again.

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