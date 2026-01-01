Atlanta Braves New Year's Resolutions for 2026

We’ve reached the end of 2025. It’s time to truly turn the page and get set for what’s next. For the Atlanta Braves and the rest of Major League Baseball, the next season is now around the corner. In about six weeks' time, players will be reporting for Spring Training in Florida and Arizona.

Every brings new goals. At this time of year, we often refer to them as resolutions. Let’s look at three that the Braves should have for 2026.

Make That Final Move to Add a Rotation Arm

The Braves want a starting pitcher. Some quality options are still available. Soon enough, a move will have to be made. Even if they could use another bullpen arm, getting this done would make this offseason feel a little more complete.

In-house are developing or healing. But that extra insurance could prevent this team from feeling sorry later.

Show This New Manager Will Indeed Be Different

One of the top critiques of promoting Walt Weiss to manager is that many saw him as a continuation of the Brian Snitker era. Based on the times Weiss has had the chance to give his thoughts, he sounds determined to show that things will be his own when he’s at the helm.

Based on his goals, they definitely sound more unique. He gives off a more analytically savvy vibe. However, it has to show once games get underway. There is drawing up your gameplan to the gym after the new year, and then there is going and doing the workouts.

Sure, there will be learning curves and adjustments, but there should be some type of overarching shift with the new manager.

Give the Youth a Shot

The Braves have some promising talent, especially on the pitching side. They shouldn’t be afraid to give them opportunities.

Hurston Waldrep and Nacho Alvarez Jr. were solid contributors last year. Hayden Harris has seen some action. JR Ritchie is almost ready. Either get them in on the action or get them further involved in it.

We’ve gotten an idea of what Waldrep and Alvarez have to offer. In theory, there is more to offer once they get more experience. Harris and Ritchie were the two most talked about prospects in 2025. Come 2026, that talk has a chance to become major-league related.

Think of it this way, too: The more depth, the better this team will be.

