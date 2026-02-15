Braves Rotation Woes Worsen with Hurston Waldrep Update

The Atlanta Braves can't seem to catch a break with the starting rotation. Hurston Waldrep underwent an MRI after experiencing elbow discomfort, and loose bodies were discovered. He'll see Dr. Meister this week to get a better look at the issue.

"There are some things in there that shouldn't be in there," Weiss said in a tongue-in-cheek tone while providing the update.

There's an old saying: When it rains, it pours. The Braves seems to have one major problem tack on right after the other.

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

On the positive side, the MRI revealed that the ligament in his elbow is fine. It may be bone spurs, but they still have to find out for sure. His timeline is yet to be determined. We'll likely have a better idea once his elbow gets a look from the doctors.

This word comes after they had already lost Spencer Schwellenbach to an elbow injury. He will start the season on the 60-day injured list. They're barely a week into spring training, and two options have been sidelined.

The hope with the latter was he would be able to step in with the open competition for a rotation spot to fill for the former. He had looked good when he had the chance last season and continues to stand out, even when a rotation spot wasn't guaranteed.

"He's a young kid with a promising future," Weiss said. "The other day, he opend up some eyes popping 99 right out of the gate."

The root of where the problem started is complicated. Weiss said he threw seven or eight bullpens before reporting to the team.

Like when Schwellenbach went down, Weiss expressed optimism from the angle that it would bring opportunity for someone else to step up. With this injury, they're going to have to look even deeper. They just lost who was likely the frontrunner to take that fifth spot.

Waldrep was called up for his second stint in the majors leagues when the Braves needed an arm for the Speedway Classic. He got the job done, and apart from a brief return to Triple-A, he was called back up officially and stuck around for the remainder of the season.

He pitched to a 2.88 ERA across 10 appearance, nine starts. The "relief" outing came during the Speedway Classic after the game was delayed and resumed the following day due to weather. It was essentially a start in everything but name only.

Some options in camp include Bryce Elder, who led the team in starts last year (28). JR Ritchie is a prospect who is impressing as we speak down in North Port. Didier Fuentes is another young arm who has reached the majors, and Martin Perez (non-roster invitee) provides another option with experience.

Four spots in the rotation are currently secure. Chris Sale, Spencer Strider, Reynaldo López and Grant Holmes are considered members of the opening day starting rotation.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI