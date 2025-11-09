Clutch Closer Hitting Free-Agent Market, Realistic Option for Braves?
Raisel Iglesias is a free agent, meaning the Atlanta Braves could be in need of a new closer. While they're reportedly going to be in the hunt to re-sign him, there are no guarantees that they'll win out.
Bringing him back should be Plan A for this team. Iglesias, apart from a rough patch early in 2025, has been nails for this team for multiple seasons. Anything should be Plan B. A new closer that is now set to hit the market could make for a quality Plan B.
Welcome to Atlanta Braves on SI's offseason series, "Realistic Option for Braves?" where we evaluate if a free agent could realistically choose Atlanta this winter. To see the previous edition discussing Shota Imanaga, click here.
The Tampa Bay Rays opted to decline their $11 million option on their closer, Pete Fairbanks, on Thursday. The new ownership is choosing to go a different direction. At the very least, the choice was financial and not due to performance.
In 61 games pitched, he finished with a 2.83 ERA, 27 saves, a 1.04 WHIP, a 145 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched. He went through a bit of a rough patch over the summer, but he settled back in to finish the season with seven straight scoreless outings.
He's going to be 32 by the time next season rolls around. However, he would provide an option who is a few years younger than Iglesias, and potentially around the same price. According to Spotrac, Fairbanks' market value comes in at $13.8 million per season for three years ($41.4 million).
It's a modest increase from what he would have earned during his club option, but still a notch lower than what Iglesias had been paid ($16 million). Since he's a few years younger, it would be easier for the Braves to take on a multi-year commitment. When they acquired Iglesias from the Angels in 2022, he was the same age Fairbanks will be in 2026. It lines up in a similar way.
Discussing this next point gets a little repetitive, but there's a reason for mentioning it. He's not a Boras client, whom the Braves tend to shy away from. That helps make Fairbanks a strong candidate to be signed. While Ha-Seong Kim, for example, has been projected to stick around despite being a Boras client, that would likely be an exception to the norm. The Braves probably won't make it a habit.
Assuming the Braves intend to be bigger spenders this offseason, Fairbanks is more than a realistic option. He's in a reasonable price range, and he would provide them a quality closer if they miss out on bringing back Iglesias.
To take it a step further, maybe the Braves could consider signing him, even if they do bring back their closer. They let go of Pierce Johnson and Tyler Kinely. They could use more veteran reliever depth. Maybe that money from not re-signing other pitchers could go to signing an arm like Fairbanks.
There are many possibilities as to how this offseason could play out. Even if they don't necessarily make the biggest of splashes, there are solid options that could be Atlanta-bound before the spring arrives.