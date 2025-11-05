All-Star Pitcher Set for Free Agency, Realistic Option for Braves?
The Atlanta Braves have another option on the free-agent market. In a surprise decision, the Chicago Cubs and starting pitcher Shota Imanaga both opted to reject options on his contract. The Cubs chose not to exercise his three-year option, and he declined his option for next year.
Starting pitching is a key need for the Braves this offseason, and Imanage could be a splash edition.
Welcome to Atlanta Braves on SI's offseason series, "Realistic Option for Braves?" where we evaluate if a free agent could realistically choose Atlanta this winter. To see the previous edition discussing Ryan O'Hearn, click here.
Imanaga shot onto the scene during the 2024 season. He pitched three scoreless outings to get his career starts en route to an All-Star nod. He finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting and fifth in NL Cy Young voting.
He didn't have quite the follow-up, but he still had a 3.73 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP in 25 starts this season. Imanaga saw his strikeout rate drop, and his home runs allowed increased over fewer innings. Overall, he's been a solid rotation arm in the two seasons he's been in MLB. From the perspective of a quality addition, Imanaga is exactly that.
While there is plenty of upside to his addition, there are some downsides. A major one is health, and that should be a major sticking point for the Braves when evaluating additions. He missed time with a left hamstring injury. Ultimately, it cost him four starts and about 30 innings compared to the previous season.
It should be noted that this is his only stint on the injured list so far. Otherwise, he's been fine in that regard. So, unless there is a worry that this could become a lingering issue, this shouldn't be a deciding factor.
His contract could be. Spotrac projects his value to be around $30.4 million for four years ($121.6 million. It's hard to see the Braves handing that contract to a 32-year-old pitcher. It would make him the highest-paid player on the team. They very well could, but that's what makes it more unlikely than anything.
When they have to figure out other holes, such as shortstop, designated hitter and closer, that's going to make a single contract that large tough. If they could get a deal done that is closer to $22 million, that might change things.
What does help is that he's not a Scott Boras client. That could incline the Braves to go the route of pursuing Imanaga compared to other starting pitching options.
Much of this will come down to the Braves willingness to spend compared to last offseason more than anything. If they are, Imanaga can be ruled as a realistic option for the Braves to bolster the rotation. It's far from a guarantee, but he's a realistic addition.