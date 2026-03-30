Three Takeaways From First Three Games of Braves Season

The Atlanta Braves' first series of the season is in the books. They took two of three against the Kansas City Royals and had their share of dramatic moments already.

It's early, but it's still a good time for three takeaways from the first three games of the season. We'll hit on some topics related to those games and what it could mean for the team going forward.

Yastrzemski's Spring Tear is Carrying Over to When it Matters

All performances during spring training are taken with a grain of salt. They can be fun. They can be frustrating. But the verdict comes during the regular season. It's a totally different environment than when the games matter.

Seeing Yastrzemski pick right where he left off in spring training should be seen as very encouraging for the Braves. Through three games, he's 4-for-8 with a double and an RBI. One of his flyouts came off the bat at 102 miles per hour. He did his part in a rally that led to Dominic Smith's walk-off grand slam.

It certainly helps absorb the blow of Profar being suspended again. In the right matchups, he's seeing the ball well and hitting it hard.

Bido Made a Case for Use in High-Leverage Spots

When discussing the addition of Osvaldo Bido to the Braves' pitching staff. I initially said that it would make sense to ease him in and use him in some low-leverage spots. He immediately responded to that idea by striking out the side in the top of the ninth of a two-run game.

One game is not a sample size, but it does mean he should get another chance to pitch in that situation. If he proves to be someone long-term who can handle coming in in tough spots, Alex Anthopoulos should deserve credit for this stealth addition.

Still Waiting to See When the Stolen Bases Kick In

Through three games, the Braves have zero stolen bases as a team. Ozzie Albies had the lone attempt, which was a caught stealing.

There's an argument that they haven't had the right opportunities. Ronald Acuña Jr. is off to a slow start. Michael Harris II was picked off in a situation where he may have had a chance. You can't steal bases when they're loaded. The chances will come.

A new series is coming. For all we know, they swipe five bags over the next three games against the Athletics. Or, we'll still be asking this in a few days, or somewhere in between. But at some point, it needs to kick in.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the latest news