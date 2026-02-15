Waldrep Injury Serves as Wake-Up Call for Braves Missing Offseason Move

What a year this week has been. The Atlanta Braves may already be down two starting pitchers. The final verdict is still out on Hurston Waldrep, but since he's dealing with loose bodies in his elbow, you can count him out for at least a bit of time.

Even if he hypothetically turns out he won't miss that much time, this week has served as a wake-up call. The Braves failed to address their rotation woes. They said they've been trying. We can take that at face value. These efforts haven't gotten them to their end goal.

One extra veteran arm would have eased a lot of stress. You already know someone is going to get hurt. Having more than five options is already a given. What would have been helpful is an extra proven option.

They got lucky that Grant Holmes has made strides in his recovery. What if he hadn't? With all the misfortune they've already experienced, they're arguably not in the worst position they could potentially be in. It just required one of their pitchers to have a rehabable injury, instead of one that required surgery.

I'm repeating myself here, but while they have options, they're down to the eleventh hour on who they can get. You have Lucas Giolito and Zack Littell, and the options fall off a cliff from there. Sure, they could make a trade if they choose to, but that's not something you can just bank on them doing.

Assuming they don't make the move, for one reason or another, they have some options they could turn to. Bryce Elder keeps finding his way back. He's out of options, so there is a pretty good chance they roll with him just to avoid potentially losing him on the waiver wire. Joey Wentz was in the rotation, too, last season. He could pop up at some point.

If they want to give a different young arm a shot, JR Ritchie is the likely top option. Didier Fuentes has gotten major league experience, but Ritichie is already standing out in camp. He's had more time in Triple-A as well to work on his craft. Fuentes has a lot of promise, but he was rushed. Let's not put him through that again for the sake of his development, unless he looks that good in spring training.

It's clear they have in-house options to turn to. But the point is that they didn't hedge their bets. We saw some of these options in action last season, and the results weren't always ideal.

This doesn't mean they shouldn't have added at bat or a bullpen arm. Far from it. They still have to make those additions to strengthen the roster. They made the moves they could when the iron was hot. One can got kicked down the road, and it never worked out.

Perhaps, Alex Anthopoulos was given some guardrails at one point. Ownership may have been strict with who he was allowed to shell out money too. It's not fully his call. That limits your options. If this inability to add an arm ultimately blows back on the Braves, maybe they'll allow for a move before the deadline or green light a move next offseason.

Many won't be happy that they wait that long, but that could be the reality that's coming.

We'll have to see how that impacts their chances in the long term. If they end up making the move, then we'll just move on. If they don't, this will continue to be a major focus.

