As the Atlanta Braves are stuck dealing with a major setback from one of their key rotation arms, Spencer Schwellenbach. We knew they would need more than five arms in a season. However, just their luck, they already need another during the week that pitchers and catchers report.

It's obvious that the Braves need to add someone externally, even if just to play it safe. However, they will ultimately have to rely on some in-house options this season. Three names immediately come to mind, and we're going to discuss them here.

None of these options is guaranteed a rotation spot, even after their efforts last season. It's understandable with arms getting healthy that not everyone is guaranteed a spot. That's just how it is. But with injuries already being an issue, the Braves have to have these hopeful starters ready and waiting.

Grant Holmes

Holmes is showing positive progression as he works his way back from a partial UCL tear. While it sounds crazy to have a recovering pitcher be the one the team needs after a different pitcher had a setback, beggars can't be choosers. Getting Holmes healthy is no longer ideal. It's a need.

When healthy, they know what they have. He's a reliable rotation arm that anchors the fourth or fifth spot. Without him, even if they add a starter in free agency, the team runs the risk of having to throw options at the wall to see what sticks again.

Hurston Waldrep

He had his breakout late last season, and he was effective the rest of the way. While he has a small sample size of 10 appearances, nine starts, that's more than enough to thrust him back into the rotation when the going gets tough.

Waldrep pitched a 2.88 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP in 56 1/3 innings pitched. His performance led to his graduating from his prospect status. Manager Walt Weiss named him as a potential option to turn to again if needed. That time could be coming quicker than expected.

Bryce Elder

He is inevitable. He will be back, and you all know it.

Elder was the most reliable starting pitcher for the Braves last season. He made the most starts (28) and pitched the most innings (156 1/3). He wasn't always the most effective, but as the old saying goes, the best ability is availability.

Other Options

These aren't immediate options to turn to, but they have a solid chance of seeing action at some point this season.

