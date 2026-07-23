Braves Determine Plan for Sean Murphy Rehab Assignment

The Atlanta Braves determined the next steps for catcher Sean Murphy. He will join Triple-A Gwinnett for a rehab assignment starting on Friday. This will be his second rehab assignment with the Stripers this year.

He is currently working his way back from a left middle finger fracture. This injury was sustained after just four games into his return from a previous injury, surgery to repair his right hip labrum. He last saw action on May 10, when the Braves were out in Los Angeles playing the Dodgers.

Manager Walt Weiss said over the weekend that Murphy wasn't too far off. There was a caveat being that he still wasn't out playing yet. This will change. There are no details yet as to how long he may need before he can be activated.

Drake Baldwin and Joey Bart are the catching tandem at this time. Since Murphy went down again, they had to cycle through some other catchers, including Sandy León, Chadwick Tromp and Austin Wynns.

It's currently unclear what the plan would be with Bart after Murphy is ready to go.

At one point, the Braves were down both Baldwin and Murphy at the same time for about a month.

Now, the goal is to keep both catchers healthy. For Baldwin, he's had an oblique injury, but for Murphy, it's been something every year for the past three seasons. He's had a fractured rib and an oblique injury as well.

When truly healthy, Murphy has at least shown he can bring some pop to the lineup. We'll how long it takes for him to get going, but when he does, the Braves normally feel that presence.

If you needed any other indication as to how many injuries the Braves have dealt with this season, eight total players have had a rehab assignment with Gwinnett this season. Some of them are on their second, including Murphy and shortstop Ha-Seong Kim.

Along with Kim, Ronald Acuña Jr. and AJ Smith-Shawver are currently on a rehab assignment with Gwinnett.

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