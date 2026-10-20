Former Atlanta Braves Players Heading to 2026 World Series

The stage is set for the 2026 World Series. The Tampa Bay Rays will face the Milwaukee Brewers, with former members of the Atlanta Braves on each side.

Let's take a look at the two former members of the team, one of whom was with the team this season, who are World Series bound.

William Contreras, Brewers

This World Series participant has become a contentious point of discussion lately because of his contributions to the Milwaukee Brewers. After all, he's vying for his second championship.

The first came with the Braves in 2021. The following season, he seriously established himself as a big leaguer. Ahead of the 2023 season, he was traded to the Brewers in a three-way trade that landed Sean Murphy from the Oakland A's.

At first, it looked like it all worked out. Murphy was an All-Star in 2023. He appeared to be the better defensive catcher. Since then, he's been dealing with injuries, and Contreras has continued to grow in his craft.

The Braves were fortuante to have Drake Baldwin on the way, which made trading Contreras in the first place doable. However, the what-if still understandably lingers.

Jorge Mateo, Rays

The Braves designated him for assignment following the trade deadline and ultimately released him. The Rays scooped him up a few days later, and he was on the field to celebrate the American League Pennant on Monday night.

He was on the ALDS roster but was left off the ALCS roster. Whether or not he'll be on the World Series roster is to be determined. Either way, if the Rays win, he has a ring coming his way.

During his short time with the Braves, he helped plug the gap at shortstop alongside Mauricio Dubón. He provided some of the best legs in the league, finishing the season in the 99th percentile for sprint speed. He's the fastest player this season who can still win the World Series.

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