Another Player Elects Free Agency After Being DFA'd By Braves

The Atlanta Braves see another player elect free agency after being designated for assignment. Luke Williams opted not to accept his outright assignment.

We’ll see if he ultimately re-signs with the team to a minor league contract. It’s how it panned out for him over the offseason, and it’s what we saw Martín Pérez decide to do after he ultimately elected free agency.

Williams was selected to the major league roster by the Braves to bring in an extra position player after Michael Harris II went on the paternity list. Harris returned two games later, and the expected move followed suit.

During his time up with Atlanta, he came in as a pinch hitter in one scenario and a defensive substitution in another. It’s a similar role that he has filled over the last few seasons with the organization.

He had a more secure spot at times last season because the depth was shallower last season. However, after the Braves' effort to boost the bench over the offseason, he was an odd man out.

There is still value in keeping him in the system. Knowing that he can be a stopgap, the Braves tried to simply assign him to Triple-A. If he signs elsewhere, we’ll know soon enough.

Even if Williams plans to re-sign, there’s little harm in electing free agency. He can see what options for him may be out there, and if all else fails, he puts pen to paper on a new minor league deal.

Over the past four seasons in the Braves organzation, the Williams has seen action in 82 major league games. He has batted .151 with a .430 OPS, with no home runs and nine RBIs. He's arguably been more valuable as a pitcher. He's pitched 10 innings across nine apperanaces with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP.

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