Michael Harris II Returns to Braves From Paternity List, Infielder DFA'd

Michael Harris II is off the paternity list, and he’s back with the Atlanta Braves. He missed the last two games due to the birth of his son, Michael Harris III. In a corresponding move, Luke Williams was designated for assignment.

Williams was added to the 40-man roster to provide depth while Harris was away. Unsurprisingly, he’s on waivers. We’ll see if he sticks with the organization or not. Last year, he was DFA’d a couple of times and stuck around the system.

In case you were wondering, no, he didn’t get to pitch during the blowout win on Sunday.

Manager Walt Weiss said on Sunday that it was likely that Harris would be back for Monday’s game. He had up to three games he could have taken off. He was gone for only two.

While Harris was away, Mauricio Dunón filled in at the centerfield position for both games. He’ll likely make his way back to the infield as the starting shortstop. Jorge Mateo covered for Dubón at shortstop during those two games.

In his most recent game on Friday, Harris had a multi-hit game, including a two-run home run that capped off a six-run rally for the Braves in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Braves took the first game of the series.

Overall on the season, Harris is batting .235 with a .657 OPS, two home runs, seven RBIs and a stolen base. He continues to hit the ball hard, being in the 90th percentile or better across multiple metrics on Baseball Savant.

That new Dad strength need not apply. Things should start to go his way in time with the way he’s approaching at-bats.

Meanwhile, Williams drew a walk in his one plate appearance with the Braves. He saw action in both games, once as a late-game defensive substitute and again as a pinch hitter.

This is the Braves' second roster move so far on Monday. They called up prospect relief pitcher Rolddy Muñoz to the active roster and optioned left-hander and long reliever Dylan Dodd.

The Braves get their everyday centerfielder back, while also reforitfying the bullpen after using just two pitchers the night before.

The Braves are set to start their next home series with the Miami Marlins on Monday. Grant Holmes will be on the mound to get it underway. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.

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