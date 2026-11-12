Braves Ace Chris Sale Sees Bid for Cy Young Fall Short

Chris Sale's push for another Cy Young Award will end as a finalist on Wednesday night. Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski has unanimously been named the award winner in the National League for the 2026 season.

The Atlanta Braves ace finished third in the overall voting. He received 11 second-place votes.

He had a resume that was Cy Young-caliber, and it was better than the one he had the year he won his lone Cy Young. Any other year, he's likely the favorite. However, Misiorowski simply had an unreal run, and he was rightfully rewarded for it.

In 29 starts in 2026, Sale finished 14-9 with 2.16 ERA, a 0.98 WHIP, a 194 ERA+ and 200 strikeouts over 162 2/3 innings pitched. It was year that earned him his 10th All-Star nod and his ninth season receiving Cy Young votes.

Sale took home his first and career Cy Young Award during the 2024 season, his first as a member of the Braves. Less than a year before, there were question marks as to why the Braves even made the move. Then, it looked brilliant, and it has ever since.

Ahead of the 2026 season, Sale signed an extension that will keep him around for at least one more season, with an option for the 2028 season. By the time that contract is up, his time with the Braves will have been a major chunk of what has become a revived Hall of Fame career.

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