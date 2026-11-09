Key MLB Award Season Dates for Atlanta Braves

Award season is in full swing for Major League Baseball, and the Atlanta Braves get to sit tight and see if any of their personnel get to take home any of the upcoming awards.

Some awards have revealed that there are Braves who are finalists for the award. Others are a wait and see. Either way, here are the key dates to watch for the awards, so you can be ready to check in.

Nov. 10

Relevant Awards That Day: Manager of the Year

Walt Weiss is a finalist for the award after his first year managing the Braves. The last time a Braves manager won the award was when Brian Snitker took it home in 2018. Legendary Braves manager Bobby Cox was no stranger to the award, winning it four times.

Nov. 11

Relevant Awards That Day: Cy Young, All-MLB Team, Hank Aaron Awards, Comeback Player of the Year

As you can see, Tuesday is a loaded day for the Braves and baseball as a whole. Chris Sale is up for the Cy Young and Matt Olson is up for the Hank Aaron Award in the National League.

Nine players on the Braves were on the All-MLB Team Ballot. Those include the afformentioned Sale and Olson, as well as Ozzie Albies, Drake Baldwin, Michael Harris II, Ronald Acuña Jr., Raisel Iglesias, Dylan Lee and Didier Fuentes.

Lastly, the Comeback Player of the Year Award is being included here because an Atlanta Braves player has won it the last two years: Sale and Acuña. Perhaps another will win it.

Arguably the top candidate for that award on the Braves is Michael Harris II, who put on a strong campaign after a rocky 2025 season.

Martín Pérez is certainly a candidate for that honor as well. The MLBPA named him among its National League comeback player finalists for the Players Choice Awards, which he lost to Zack Wheeler. Had Ray Kerr been able to jump in earlier in the season, he would have been a strong candidate, too.

Nov. 17

Relevant Awards That Day: Silver Slugger

Olson is a finalist for the award among National League first basemen. He is looking to win the second of his career. His first came during his mammoth 2023 season with the Braves.

Other Notes

On Monday, the Rookie of the Year Awards will be announced. No Braves player is expected to win the award, but it will be interesting to see where Didier Fuentes finishes in the voting after he had a stellar rookie campaign out of the bullpen.