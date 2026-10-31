Braves Bring Back Familiar Faces to Front Office, Infield to Start Offseason

The Atlanta Braves see a return of a former front office member to the staff.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Dana Brown has come back as senior adviser for amateur scouting. Before becoming the Houston Astros general manager, he was with the Braves organization from 2019 to 2022 as the vice president of scouting.

Former Astros GM Dana Brown returns to Atlanta as a senior adviser with amateur scouting — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 31, 2026

Brown’s experience in this department goes back over 30 years. He became a scout for the Pittsburgh Pirates back in 1994.

He goes way back with general manager Alex Anthopoulos. Both were together with the Montreal Expos, and Anthopoulos hired him as a special assistant when he was the general manager for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Brown was the Astros general manager from 2023 to 2026. He and the organization parted ways back in August.

Braves Infield Adds Insurance Piece

The Braves bring familiar infielder depth back into the system.

According to his transaction log on MLB.com, Vidal Brujan has re-signed via a minor league contract. He’s been assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Brujan was a late-season addition during the 2025 season. He played in 24 games for the Braves, batting .268 with a .679 OPS with five RBIs.

Originally, the Braves signed him to a contract for the 2026 season, but he was designated for assignment before spring training arrived.

He spent the season in the Mets organization, playing in nine regular-season MLB games.

At the very least, the Braves have an experienced option in the system if needed. With Mauricio Dubón and Ha-Seong Kim becoming free agents, it ensures some type of fall back.

He’s by no means a full-time answer for the position, but he’s someone who will likely get the opportunity to prove himself during spring training as a platoon option.