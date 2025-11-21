Braves Reach Agreement with a Top 2025 Waiver Wire Addition

The Atlanta Braves locked down another member of last year’s team. They announced they agreed to a one-year, split contract with infielder Vidal Bruján.

While the exact details weren’t included in the announcement, we know based on the type of contract that his salary could vary. A split contract means that a player will have a different salary for the Majors and the Minors. His salary is also prorated based on how many days he spends in the Majors, which is determined based on the 187-day calendar of the regular season.

Bruján was acquired off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles in early August to address infield depth. He looked sharp at the plate right away and managed to stick around while other depth pieces came and went.

In 24 games with the Braves, he batted .268 with a .679 OPS, two extra-base hits and five RBIs. In the field, he played multiple positions for the Braves, including shortstop, right field and third base. He also had the chance to pitch in a couple of games in a mop-up role. Luke Williams might be gone, but the Braves managed to have a go-to position-player pitcher next season

With the shortstop situation in flux, even with the acquisition of Mauricio Dubón, Bruján could see more action at shortstop this upcoming season. However, this is all dependent on if the team can acquire a full-time shortstop this offseason. Between Dubón and Bruján, it could be worse, but it also isn’t the most ideal situation.

Bruján also has a chance to finally show more of what he’s got. Not too long ago, He was one of the top prospects in baseball. As recently as the 2022 season, he was the Tampa Bay Rays' No. 4 prospect and the No. 77 prospect overall. He was ranked ahead of names such as outfielder Jarren Duran, infielder Tyler Freeman, and starting pitchers Joe Ryan and MacKenzie Gore.

However, being a star in Tampa Bay just never panned out, and he bounced around to a few teams. The Braves could be where he finally finds a landing spot.

This contract is a continuation of a busy last day or so. On Wednesday, along with the Dubón move, they re-signed Raisel Iglesias to a one-year contract and acquired lefty Ryan Rolison from the Rockies.

