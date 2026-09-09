Braves Put Elder on Injured List, López Back, Long Reliever DFA'd

The Atlanta Braves have switched up some of the pitching staff ahead of their next game with the Tampa Bay Rays. They announced the following moves Wednesday morning.

Reyanldo López has officially been activated from the 15-day injured. Meanwhile, Bryce Elder heads to the 15-day injured list. Both of these moves were expected. López is expected to be the starter for Wednesday's game.

For now, the Braves should be able to maintin a six-man rotation if they choose to. Following AJ Smith-Shawver's latest rough night, manager Walt Weiss said there would be conversations. However, we'll see if that actually means that he moves to the bullpen or another move is made.

Elder underwent a knee scope on Tuesday in Dallas. He had reached the point where he couldn't push through an injury anymore. He could potentially be back for the postseason. Recovery is expected to take three to four weeks.

Meanwhile, another pitcher has left the 40-man roster while another comes in. Elieser Hernández was designated for assignment and room was made to call up left-hander Bailey Falter.

Hernández allowed a pair of runs Tuesday night across two innings pitched. He threw 49 pitches and likely wouldn't be available for a few days. This is a normal protocol.

Falter provides another long relief option. He's pitched at least two innings per appearances with Gwinnett in five of seven trips to the mound. In those seven trips, he has a 2.68 ERA.

The Braves lost 7-1 to the Rays on Tuesday night. They'll be back action on Wednesday for a 7:15 p.m. first pitch.

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