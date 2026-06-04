Braves' Bryce Elder Is Making Believers Out of Everyone

ATLANTA – Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder has done a lot of growing up over his young career, and Tuesday night’s win over the Toronto Blue Jays was another example of that development.

After years of inconsistency and frustration on the mound, there was a growing belief that Elder was not even going to make the roster this season. He was out of minor league options, but injuries to Spencer Schwellenbach, Spencer Strider, and Hurston Waldrep bought him one more opportunity.

To this point, he has made every bit of that count.

The veteran made his 13th start of the year on Tuesday night and continued his outstanding run to start the season. He powered the Braves to another win, allowing three earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six over 6.2 innings. It was the 12th time this season that Elder left the mound having allowed three earned runs or fewer, and added to his league-leading 15 quality starts since August 24 of last season.

Among qualified National League pitchers this season, he is third in innings pitched (78.1), sixth in ERA (2.64), and ninth in WHIP (1.09) and opponent’s batting average (.214).

While he has been dealing on the mound all year, Tuesday felt a bit different. His last time out there, Elder was shelled by the Red Sox to the tune of six runs and nine hits allowed over 3.1 innings in his worst outing of the season.

For a player who has struggled with inconsistency over his career, there was lingering uncertainty when he took the mound again. Social media and radio talking heads were right back on board with their doubts. Had he really turned back into a pumpkin?

Elder confessed after the game that his sinker was not moving like he was accustomed to, but there was no doubt creeping into his mind. Instead, he exemplified exactly how he has matured and grown into a starter the Braves can count on every fifth day.

Even on a day when his stuff was not working and he was facing a potent Blue Jays lineup, Elder was able to grind out a result.

“I’ve never had my sinker not move like that, especially since that’s the pitch I throw more than any other pitch,” he said before deflecting the praise to his catcher. “To be able to navigate through that, I thought Sandy [León] did a heck of a job getting me through that.”

The pitcher and catcher have paired for just two games this season (May 22, June 2), but León’s proficiency behind the dish has been a positive influence on the Elder. His 14 years of MLB experience have earned him that trust.

“He’s seen a lot of pitches back there,” Elder said. “And I’ll be the first to tell you, there’re times when he calls a pitch, and I’m, ‘I do not see this at all,’ but I trust him, and it usually works out.”

He was quick to praise León, but he deserves plenty of credit himself. In a season where the Braves have turned over starting pitchers due to injury, Elder has been more than a pleasant surprise. Instead, he has developed into one of the fixtures for a club that has won an MLB-best 41 games.

For the pitcher, it has everything to do with his approach, believing in his pitches, and some ever-growing confidence.

“It’s just about staying at people,” he said. “There’s going to be games like Boston where they’re just hitting it into holes, and hitting it hard. That’s a risk I’m willing to take in order to get deep into games.”

Elder believes in what he has, but now the rest of us need to get on board.

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