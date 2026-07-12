Where Reynaldo López Stands Since Return to Braves Rotation

Reynaldo López was back on the mound for the Atlanta Braves when they looked to even the series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night.

In the Braves loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night, López allowed all four runs, including a three run home run that was allowed in the bottom of the first inning. He made it five innings. It wasn't his best night, but it's a off night comepared to how he's looked overall since returning to the rotation.

In four starts since returning to the rotation, including Saturday, he has posted a 3.50 ERA with 15 strikeouts over 18 innings pitched. He's slowly stretched out further, and he's up to 85 pitches.

Another important note is that his velocity is still in a good spot. On Saturday, his fastball averaged 95.1 mph, and it topped out at 97 mph. He's had two starts of a pitch count of 80 or more. How long this lasts is to be determined, but so far so good.

He's not at his All-Star form from 2024, but this is step in the right direction compared to where he had been at the time that he went to the bullpen.

The reality is that the Braves' rotation would be in an even worse spot without his contributions. Hurston Waldrep and JR Ritchie haven't shown yet that they're ready. Five potential options are out on the injured list. Four of them have a chance to come back this season: Spencer Strider, Martín Pérez, AJ Smith-Shawver and, maybe, Spencer Schwellenbach.

Even when any of these arms return, there is no certainty that they'll jump back in and get the job done.

It's true they haven't won every game that he's started, but there have been losses where he left the game in the team in a position to win.

There's also the question mark of what external help could be on the way. Even if that help arrives, it's likely weeks away, just like the injured starting pitchers.

That's where López remains valuable as the pitcher that he curretnyl is.

So, while there was a tought night on Saturday, getting back into the rotation has been a net positive overall. When the Braves get back from the All-Star break, we'll how López does with some extra rest.

If he starts to take a step back as he takes on a larger workload, then we'll have that conversation. It's a risk that comes with making him starter again, and the Braves need to be on the lookout. However, for now, they should feel comfortable sending him back out there.

Sign up for our Free Atlanta Braves Newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news