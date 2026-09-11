Braves Call Up Additional Outfielder, Lane Thomas Officially on IL

The Atlanta Braves made the move to replace outfield depth as Lane Thomas officially goes on the injured list. They announced Friday morning that DaShawn Keirsey Jr. was recalled from Triple-A.

Thomas was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left intercostal muscle. His stint is backdated to Sept. 8. He was scratched from his start in left field on Thursday after he tweaked his intercostal muscle in the cages.

After the game, a Braves' 3-1 win over the Rays, Walt Weiss said that Thomas was already determined to be heading to the injured list.

Keirsey has played in 109 games in Triple-A this season for Gwinnett. In that time, he's batted .247 with a .649 OPS, six home runs and 36 RBIs.

He was signed by the Braves via a minor league deal ahead of the season, and he had a spring training invite.

He's played in 80 games in the majors in his career, including 74 last season, all of which were with the Minnesota Twins. In that time, he's had 102 career plate appearances, batting .113 with a .355 OPS.

While his stats aren't going to standout in general, he's shown a slightly better performance against right-handed pitchers. He has a .415 OPS in this split compared to .139 OPS against left-handers.

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