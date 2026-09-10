Braves Opt to Scratch Lane Thomas From Lineup After Apparent Injury

Not long before first pitch, the Atlanta Braves made a pivot with their starting lineup. They announced just before noon that outfielder Lane Thomas was scratched from the lineup.

He has left side soreness. Dominic Smith is in the lineup in his place. He will play at the designated hitter position, and Brewer Hicklen, the origianl DH, will slide over to left field, where Thomas was originally going to play.

More updates on Thomas should be expected after the game. Manager Walt Weiss may potentially provide more information then.

Thomas has appeared in 21 games for the Braves since coming over at the trade deadline. So far, he's batted .171 with a .578 OPS, one home run and two stolen bases in that time.

So far, he's only appeared in two games in September.

He's primarily been used against left-handed hitters. However, Weiss has tried to get him action againt right-handers in the effort to preserve him as somewhat of an everyday player. Thursday's game would apply to that since Tampa Bay Rays' starter Nick Martinez is a right-hander.

That next opportunity will have to wait.

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