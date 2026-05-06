Braves Call Up Rising Shortstop After Unreal Run in Triple-A

A rising shortstop in the Atlanta Braves system has forced their hand into giving him a shot at the major leagues. The team announced Wednesday morning that they selected Jim Jarvis’ contract and added him to the active roster.

In a corresponding move, they designated outfielder Jose Azocar for assignment.

He was initially acquired when the Braves flipped reliever Rafael Montero to the Detroit Tigers at last season's trade deadline. Since then, he's been a solid performer down on the farm. Through 33 games, he’s batting .305 with an .863 OPS, four home runs, 10 total extra-base hits and 20 RBIs.

He’s reached base in 30 of 32 games this season. He began the season on a 24-game on-base streak, and started a new one that’s six games in.

A notable performance came on Tuesday, April 7, when he set the Stripers’ record for most stolen bases in a game with four. The team overall that night set a record of 10 stolen bases.

“I’ve never thought about minor league records or, honestly, any kind of records,” he said in an interview with Atlanta Braves on SI last month. “It’s kind of just something that’s in the background, but it’s kind of nice to have something that your name’s in, you know?”

Jarvis spent time in big league camp with the Braves during the spring. He didn’t have too many opportunities to interact with the big leaguers, but two stood out in particular when reflecting on his experience: Mauricio Dubón and Ozzie Albies.

With Dubón specifically, he got to talk positioning, depth and tempo.

“It was honestly a lot of IQ stuff, like little things that he’s picked up on.”

There was a passing of the torch of sorts when it came to spreading baseball wisdom. Dubón highlighted to Jarvis what he learned from three-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion Brandon Crawford while he was with the Giants.

While he’s had the chance to hear wisdom from other major-leaguers, his brothers, Mike and Luke, are two of his biggest role models. He said he modeled much of his game off of them.

The Braves take on the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon. We’ll see what Jarvis’ role in the game is soon. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. EDT. Martín Pérez will be on the mound.