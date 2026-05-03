Braves Outright Reliever, See Another Claimed By Mariners

The Atlanta Braves see another series of roster moves on Sunday. They announced that they outrighted right-hander Joel Payamps to Triple-A, while the Mariners claimed Jose Suarez off waivers.

It's worth mentioning that the Braves will face the Mariners this week. However, Suarez still has to report. Whether or not he'd get to face his former team is to be determined.

Payamps has yet to be added to the Stripers roster in Triple-A. We'll see what his fate ultimately proves to be.

Both Payamps and Suarez were designated for assignment on Friday to make room for fresh arms in the bullpen, and arguably, a chance to see if they could upgrade.

Both Payamps and Suarez last pitched on Thursday, when the Braves squandered a 2-0 lead to the Detroit Tigers, losing 5-2. Both have struggled to find consistency this season, and the Braves felt they needed other arms to turn to when the main cast in the backend of the bullpen isn’t available.

Payamps made 12 appearances, pitching to an 8.22 ERA and a 1.69 WHIP across 7 2/3 innings pitched. He was re-signed over the offseason on a $2.5 million deal.

Meanwhile, Suarez, who was brought in when they traded Ian Anderson to the Angels last year, posted a 6.61 ERA and a 2.08 WHIP across eight appearances. He began the regular season as a starter, but was moved to a long relief role in favor of Martín Pérez after one time through the rotation.

The Braves brought up Hunter Stratton and Anthony Molina in lieu of these options in the bullpen. Both did their jobs over the weekend, and now both have been optioned to Triple-A. A perk of having these options availble is that they have options. Payamps and Suarez had to be DFA'd.

Since then, Carlos Carrasco has been placed back on the active roster, and Spencer Strider was activated from the injured list. Carrasco would have to be designated for assignment if they decide they want to swap him out for another arm.