Braves Deliver Positive Injury Update on Ronald Acuña Jr.

The Atlanta Braves were faced with an injury scare involving Ronald Acuña Jr, but they may be catching a sigh of relief. X-rays on his left hand were negative, and he is day-to-day.

He was hit by a pitch on the left hand on an inside pitch from Nationals pitcher Jake Irvin. It can be expected that he will miss Tuesday’s game, but after that will be determined by how he is feeling.

What will matter is how he feels after having the chance to rest for a day and seeing how his hand looks then. After that, they’ll have a better idea.

Acuña initially took his base after being hit, but he was ultimately lifted for Eli White, who walked over in right field to start the bottom of the seventh.

This is an ongoing story. More updates will be added here if there are any following the completion of Monday night’s games.

This season, he’s batting .244 with a .719 OPS. He’s looked much closer to his All-Star form over the last couple of weeks, batting .290 with an .840 OPS in 13 games leading up to Monday.

After the last two seasons, the Braves may have dodged a major bullet. Acuña missed about a year with a torn ACL. He also dealt with a calf injury late last season as well. If he can avoid missing any time due to this injury, that would be ideal.

They've lost a player due to a hit by pitch before. Austin Riley lost the final two months of the 2024 season due to a pitch breaking his hand.

Most of the Braves' injuries have been on the pitching side, but they are still dealing with two key recoveries on the position player side. Sean Murphy is on a rehab assignment as he finishes his recovery from hip surgery. Ha-Seong Kim is working his way back from a finger injury.

White was recently day-to-day with a foot injury, but has been back in action for a few days now.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the latest news