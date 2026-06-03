MLB Unveils Braves Players on 2026 All-Star Ballot

Voting for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia is a go. The Atlanta Braves have nine players who are on the ballot, representing a player at each position.

The following have been included on the ballot.

Drake Baldwin, catcher

Matt Olson, first baseman

Ozzie Albies, second baseman

Austin Riley, third baseman

Ha-Seong Kim. shortstop

Mauricio Dubón, outfielder

Michael Harris II, outfielder

Ronald Acuña Jr., outfielder

Dominic Smith, designated hitter

There is a write-in option for those who wish to vote for someone who isn't officially on the ballot. They can only receive one vote at one position per ballot.

Pitchers are pick during a seperate voting process. They will be picked, along with the reserves, via a Players ballot and the Commisioner's Office. Each team is ensured at least one rep in the All-Star Game.

Keep in mind that for the All-Star Game, outfielders are not tied to where they typically play. Just because Acuña is in right field doesn't mean that's where he'll play if he were to start the All-Star Game again. If there is another right fielder in the National League that you also like, you're able to vote for both.

Dubón's flexibility as a utility player has allowed him to squeeze his way onto the ballot despite the decision to list Ha-Seong Kim at shortstop. While Kim just returned from being injured most of the season, it still makes sense that he would be listed on the ballot. Whether or not you cast your vote for him is up to you.

The launch of voting on Wednesday marked the start of Phase One. This phase will run until noon EDT on June 25. Finalists will be announced that same day at 6 p.m. EDT on MLB Network. The top two players at their respective positions, with outfielders getting six players because there will be three total who start, are the finalists who will move on to Phase Two.

Phase Two starts Monday, June 29, and that will last until noon EDT on July 2. Full rosters for the American League and Nationals, including the starters and the reserves, will be announced at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Fox on July 4.

In addition to the Fan Balloting dates above, the Player Balloting process will run from Wednesday, June 24 through Sunday, June 28.

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