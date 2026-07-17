Braves Determine Next Steps for Acuña, Kim Recoveries

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ha-Seong Kim are on the move. The Atlanta Braves announced on Friday that both would transfer to Gwinnett to see playing time in Triple-A.

The Stripers are on the road in Toledo for the weekend, but it can be presumed that the Braves felt this was the best next course of action for them. It's the highest level of competition in the minor leagues, and in theory, that will be the chance to get them prepared for their returns.

Both played three games down at the complex for the FCL Braves during the All-Star break. Both had one solid game each while being lackluster in others.

Kim reached base the most, picking up a two-hit game on Monday, then drawing three walks with no other hits over the next couple of games.

The shortstop is working his way back from another injury to his right middle finger. During work to try to get back up to speed, he experienced some inflammation. Now that he can be on a rehab assignment, the Braves have the opportunity to get him more at-bats instead of just having him sit while he figures it out.

Acuña went 0-for-6 on Monday and Tuesday, but he had a strong day on Thursday. He hit a grand slam and walked twice in his three trips to the plate. Perhaps some rust has been shaken off, but we'll know for sure as he get more plate appearances.

The five-time All-Star is working his way back from the second hamstring injury, both on the left side, this season. While this one is considered less severe than the last injury, the Braves are being more cautious just based on the fact that he's been out for much longer.

Position players can be on a rehab assignment for up to 20 days.

Both have an opportunity to really ease back in, and it's up to the Braves to ensure that happens.

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