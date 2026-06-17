Braves Face Pitching Challenge After Rainout Forces Doubleheader

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves postponed the first game of their series with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night after just 1.5 innings. They will resume that game starting at the bottom of the second inning on Wednesday, trailing 3-2 at 2:00 PM, for the first leg of a doubleheader at Truist Park.

Grant Holmes threw both innings on Tuesday night, allowing four hits, three walks, and three earned runs, while striking out two batters.

Wednesday’s doubleheader will put the Braves in a difficult position, with the club needing to cover an additional seven innings. Braves manager Walt Weiss addressed the plan after the first game was rained out on Tuesday evening.

They will play a bullpen game to finish the first leg, then continue their series with the Giants on Wednesday at 7:15 PM, as previously scheduled. Weiss confirmed that rookie JR Ritchie will get the start in the second game.

Weiss did not confirm who the first person out would be, but they will have several options. Reynaldo López is a logical option, with the former starter available for action. He has not stretched more than one inning of work since May 28 against the Red Sox, and his last appearance came on Sunday (June 14). He has allowed just one hit and less than one earned run in four of his last five appearances.

Other options could include Didier Fuentes (last appearance on June 13) or Dylan Dodd (last appearance on June 14).

As for the second game, Ritchie will get his first start since May 18. He last appeared on June 12 in long relief for the injured Spencer Strider, when he threw 5.0 innings, allowing no runs, two hits, walking two, and striking out five batters.

The rainfall sprang up out of nowhere on Tuesday, and the clubs were set to try to play through the misty rain. Unfortunately, it persisted for about two hours, rendering the field unplayable. Now, the clubs will look to squeeze in two games on Wednesday, and both pitching staffs will be pushed.

The Braves will get an extra arm for the second leg of the doubleheader. That player will be determined later on Wednesday, and Weiss said it “should cover us.”

“It’s just a long day, [and] it beats up your pitching because virtually everyone’s gotta pitch when you have two games in one day,” Weiss said. “It takes a couple of days to recover from a doubleheader. You gotta hunker down. These guys will be here in the morning, and they’ll leave at 11 or 12 at night tomorrow. So, it’ll be a long day.”

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