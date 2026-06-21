Braves Named Dark Horse Candidate for Top Trade Deadline Target

If there was ever a moment where people could get their hopes up about the Atlanta Braves landing a big piece ahead of the trade deadline, it's after the latest rumblings from MLB insider Bob Nightengale.

The USA Today writer reported that "several executives" predict them to be the dark horse candidate to land the back-to-back Cy Young Award winner in the American League, Tarik Skubal.

Based on the report, it could come at a lower cost than expected. It could take two of their top-10 prospects to get it done. There's a catch that could help narrow down who could be on the way out. One of those top prospects has to be in the top 100 overall.

Based on those two stipulations, based on the rankings from MLB.com, one of the following two players would be out the door: Cam Caminiti or JR Ritchie.

Overall, the following players would have to be on the table to make the move happen:

Cam Caminiti, LHP, No. 45 prospect overall (High-A) JR Ritchie, RHP, No. 57 prospect overall (MLB) Eric Hartman, outfielder (High-A) Tate Southisene, infielder (High-A) Alex Lodise, shortstop (Single-A) Owen Murphy, RHP (Triple-A) Briggs McKenzie, LHP (High-A) Diego Tornes, outfielder (FCL) Lucas Braun, RHP (Double-A) John Gil, shortstop (High-A)

Just a note, Didier Fuentes has graduated from being a prospect due to the time he has spent with the team as a member of the bullpen.

If the Tigers want a prospect who is close to major league ready, then Ritchie is a top trade chip. He recently rejoined the Braves rotation after Spencer Strider went down with another elbow injury.

He made a handful of starts with the team in late April and early May, but he has mainly been down in Triple-A with Gwinnett. He's not quite ready to be an everyday member of the rotation, but he's certainly shown some flashes.

Naturally, when making a push for the World Series and making a (no pun intended) home run trade, giving up whatever it takes to get Skubal should be the mindset. However, in reality, the Braves will do what they can to preserve the talent in the system while also trying to land that big deadline prize.

Starting pitching is quickly becoming their most-needed asset. Injuries have mounted, and some other starting pitching options are still working their way back from injuries. On top of that, the pitchers whom the Braves could confidently send to the mound for a playoff game are slim pickings.

Skubal natually fits the bill of everything that they need from a starter. However, they still actually have to land him, and the right package will be everything.

Even if they don't trade Ritchie, sending off a right-hander would make more sense. That's a stock they have more of in the prospect pool.

With the recent efforts made to bolster the position player depth in the system through the draft and the international prospect avenue, it'll be interesting to see which bat could be on the move. The rising name is Eric Hartman. He seems like one of the untouchables right now, but you never know.

Tate Southisene and Alex Lodise joined the system less than 12 months ago. Ideally, they'd get a chance to see how they both developing, with emphasis on the former.

What should help with their decision-making is the draft comes before the trade deadline. They get a chance to see what they can make of the two first-round picks this season before deciding who makes the most sense to include in a trade.

In the end, there will be some stiff competition for Skubal, and it'll come from top contenders who are considered to have some deep farm systems. But if there are excutives expecting the Braves to try and shift from their usual trend, then it's worth keeping an eye out.

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