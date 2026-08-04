Group of Braves Prospects Move Up to Double-A

A group of Atlanta Braves prospects is on the move, within the organization that is. High-A Rome announced that four players were moving up to Double-A Columbus.

Outfielders Eric Hartman, Owen Carey, infielder John Gil and left-hander Cam Caminiti round out that group.

Along with that announcement, they included who was coming in to take their places. Outfielders Connor Essenburg and Luis Guanipa, and infielder Cody Miller are coming up from Augusta.

Those heading to Double-A are catching up to shortstop Tate Shoutisene, who was promoted a couple of weeks ago. For the most part, this strong group that has been making headlines in High-A will continue to do so together.

Ahead of the deadline, there was a presumption that some of these guys would be bound for other organziations. That proved not to be the case. Only one Braves trade included prospects.

For some key names, it seemed like a promotion was only a matter of time. Caminiti is coming off a career game, where he struck out 14 batters. That's a game that normally signals it's time.

Eric Hartman spent much of the summer capturing everyone's attention, ensuring a 20/30 season by July. He began his career as a 20th-round pick in 2024, and now he's the team's No. 2 prospect behind Caminiti.

Southisene and Gil are both top-10 prospects in the system as well.

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