Braves Pick Return Date for Strider, Kim Steller in First Rehab Game

If all goes to plan, the Atlanta Braves have their target return date for right-hander Spencer Strider. Manager Walt Weiss said on Wednesday that the plan is for him to pitch on Sunday. There was an indication that the plan could change if a need arises, but that’s the intended date.

Weiss said on Tuesday that Strider’s next start would be with the Braves. However, when his return would be was still up in the air at the time.

Strider last pitched on Sunday with Triple-A Gwinnett. He's up to 82 pitches and pitched into the sixth inning. That gives him three rehab starts under his belt and aligns with the projected timeline that he was given. Weiss said before Strider resumed action that he would likely need the remainder of April to get conditioned.

Ahead of his final spring training start, Strider was scratched due to an oblique injury.

As of now, the Braves' rotation is on a series-to-series basis. Some arms will remain starting pitchers, but some could potentially come out of the bullpen, such as Martín Pérez. Reynaldo López is currently pitching out of the bullpen as well.

Meanwhile, catcher Sean Murphy is looking sharper at the plate as of late. He picked up a base hit and an RBI while scoring twice on Wednesday for Triple-A Gwinnett. He’s had both a hit and an RBI in each of his last three games and has batted .384 during that span.

Ha-Seong Kim made his rehab assignment debut with Double-A Columbus. He went 1-for-2 with a stolen base. He’s off to a solid start, but the plan is to give him his due time down in the minor leagues. Like with Sean Murphy, Kim didn’t get a spring training, so the goal is for him to get properly conditioned ahead of seeing major league action.

He returned to the Braves on a one-year, $20 million contract over the offseason. Shortly after, he sustained a right middle finger injury back in his home country of South Korea.

Meanwhile, Raisel Iglesias has resumed throwing. He is expected to be back at the time that he is eligible to be activated from the injured list on May 5. Whether or not he needs a rehab outing will be up to Igelsias. Manager Walt Weiss said that by this point, no one knows his body better than him.

The Braves return to action on Wednesday, looking to pick up another series win when they play the Tigers. JR Ritchie is set to battle the reigning back-to-back Cy Young Award winner in the American League, Tarik Skubal. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.

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