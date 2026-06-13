Braves Place Spencer Strider on Injured List, Recall Arm From Triple-A

The Atlanta Braves are officially without Spencer Strider following his exit on Friday night due to arm soreness. They announced Saturday morning that he is headed to the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

Anthony Molina has been called up from Triple-A to give them an option who can cover innings.

Following the game, manager Walt Weiss revealed that Strider had both elbow and shoulder soreness. While it's been revealed to be elbow inflammation, no further information was included in the announcement about his shoulder.

Strider experienced a major dip in his velocity, with none of them touching 90 mph by the fourth inning of his start against the New York Mets.

"That's what, you know, the alarms went off when we started seeing upper 80s on his fastball," Weiss said.

He allowed seven earned runs in three-plus innings pitched. He allowed three home runs, including a grand slam. JR Ritchie came in to cover the remaining innings of the game. He gave the Braves five innings, where no runs were charged to him.

This is the second time this season that Strider is on the injured list. He went down with an oblique injury right before opening day, and he missed about six weeks.

In the last week, the Braves have seen both Strider and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. go on the injured list with an injury. The latter is on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

The Braves are now tasked with navigating what's next.

“We knew this stuff was going to happen at some point,” Weiss said. “You never know, you know, exactly what it's gonna be, but I always talk about the challenges of a major league season and the adversity and the major league season, and we had the right, we had the right guys in there to deal with stuff like this. It's a good group, and they show up every day really well. So, we'll fight through it.”

Molina has been called up a couple of times this season. However, he's only seen action once. He pitched two scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies on May.

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