Braves See Spencer Strider Exit With Apparent Injury, Decreased Velocity

NOTE: This is a developing story. Updates will come as we learn more.

The Atlanta Braves must hold their breath once again this week, as another mainstay is faced with an apparent injury. The team announced that Spencer Strider exited the game due to arm soreness.

He made it three-plus innings before the warning signs became all too clear. The telltale sign was a drastic drop in velocity.

His velocity was about where it's expected to be at the start of the game. In the first inning, he had no trouble maintaining a fastball velocity of 96 mph. After that, it started to decrease.

It was between 92 mph and 94 mph for a time, but by the bottom of the fourth, it was sitting below 90 mph. On the walk to MJ Melendez, the final batter he faced, he threw three fastballs, and they sat between 87.8 mph and 89.6 mph.

The right-hander allowed seven earned runs, including three home runs on the night. He threw 68 pitches.

JR Ritchie came into relieve Strider. He was called up to get innings where needed, and the time came for him to do so.

The Braves have already lost another star talent this week. Ronald Acuña Jr. found himself once again on the injury list with a left hamstring strain. It's grade one, but he could still be out for some time. There wasn't a timeline given.

Now, it could be Strider who misses time once again. He missed the start of the season due to an oblique injury that he sustained about a week before opening day.

In eight starts, he has a 5.31 ERA and 1.36 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 39 innings pitched.

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