Braves Prospect Briggs McKenzie Pitches Standout Gem in AFL

Briggs McKenzie dominated again in the Arizona Fall League. The Atlanta Braves’ No. 8 prospect pitched five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out four.

According to the AFL’s official X/Twitter page, he’s the second pitcher this fall to complete five innings in a start.

Of those punch-outs, two were with his fastball, and two were on the slider. Three of his strikeouts came on a whiff. The one strikeout where a batter was caught looking was a well-placed fastball on the outside part of the plate.

Overall, he’s pitched to a 5.79 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP across 14 innings pitched. However, he’s looked sharp, in particular, over his last two starts.

In that stretch, he’s allowed an earned run over nine innings, while striking out 10.

He was rusty to start. It makes sense because he missed so much time, but now he’s putting his best foot forward in the action he’s getting.

McKenzie is the second-best left-hander in the Braves’ prospect pool behind Cam Caminiti. He got a bit further along when it came to the level of the minors in his first professional season, but it was cut short due to injury (undisclosed and on the 60-day injured list).

In the seven starts he got in the minors during the regular season, he impressed. He posted a 2.08 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP and a .198 opponent average. He struck out 31 batters across 26 innings, and he had no trouble keeping the ball in the yard, allowing a single long ball.

It wouldn’t be too surprising if he started in High-A, but if he impressed enough in the AFL, the Braves could be comfortable sending him to Columbus to start the season.

There is still plenty of time to decide after the AFL season. Minor league camp will play a key role as well.

Braves prospects are representing hte Glendale Desert Dogs this season. So far, they’re in last place with a 4-12 record. The regular season runs until Nov. 11, and there will be a Fall-Stars Game as well as a Home Run Derby.

We’ll see which Braves prospects get the honors for those events.

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