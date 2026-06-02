Braves Promote 2025 Draft Pick to Single-A Augusta

The Atlanta Braves have promoted a recent draft pick to his next level of the minor leagues. Briggs McKenize, the team’s 2025 fourth-round pick, is being promoted to Single-A Augusta.

Both Augusta and CoolToday Park, which houses the rookie level FCL Braves, announced the move.

ROSTER UPDATE:



LHP Briggs McKenzie has been added to the GreenJacket roster!



Welcome to Augusta Briggs! pic.twitter.com/0fZllXJj8P — Augusta GreenJackets (@GreenJackets) June 2, 2026

McKenzie was drafted out of high school in July, and chose to sign with the Braves instead of enrolling at LSU. He garnered a signing bonus of $3 million.

While he was able to head to the pros last season, he didn’t make his professional debut until two weeks ago. He made three starts down at the complex before his promotion. He pitched to a 0.79 ERA over 11 2/3 innings, with his lone earned run coming during his first start.

He’s thrown two scoreless starts back-to-back. He stretched out to five innings pitched and 58 pitches in his last start.

When he gets to Augusta, he'll join a GreenJackets team that includes a number of top prospects, including infielders Tate Southisene and Alex Lodise and outfielders Luis Guanipa.

Despite being considered a team with a thin talent pool down on the farm, the Braves have been making the most of their pitching prospects. Recent standouts have been Didier Fuentes and JR Ritchie, both who have seen their share of action this season.

Others who have recently made an impact include Spencer Schwellenbach, Hurston Waldrep and AJ Smith-Shawver, though all three of them are currently working their way back from injuries.

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