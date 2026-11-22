The Atlanta Braves selected outfielder AJ Gracia with the ninth pick of the 2026 MLB Draft. Gracia was viewed as one of the best college bats in the draft class, playing one season with the Virginia Cavaliers as a junior after transferring from Duke to follow his head coach, Chris Pollard.

Gracia's at-bat quality is off the charts. He has excellent contact skills and tallies more walks than strikeouts. In fact, as a sophomore at Duke, he set the school record with 56 walks. He was a career .317 hitter in college (including .354 as a junior), consistently hitting 14 to 15 home runs each season, but the power is expected to come as he adds muscle to his 6-foot-3 frame in pro ball.

Growing up a Yankees fan, the Monroe, New Jersey native says he grew up idolizing Robinson Cano but eventually began modeling his game after Cody Bellinger. The tape on Gracia, however, shows me a much nicer comp: Brandon Nimmo.

Like Gracia, Nimmo is considered a high-OBP player who prioritizes contact and plays reliable defense in the outfield. Both have long, level swings. Nimmo is a career .261 hitter who has multiple seasons in the .270s and above. Not really considered a power hitter, Nimmo saw three straight seasons from 2023-2025 where he hit 20+ homers, including a career-high 25 in 2025.

Personally, I believe AJ Gracia could be a more impactful hitter than Nimmo. In three college seasons, he hit as many doubles as he did homers and drove in nearly as many runs as games played.

Going back to comps, something that caught my attention was on draft night, when former big leaguer Mark DeRosa compared Gracia to Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh, specifically calling out the way that Marsh has gotten better each year since being traded from the Los Angeles Angels to the Phillies in 2022, and now plays an integral part of a dangerous Phillies lineup.

In a lineup that contains Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, it's easy to overlook a guy like Marsh and get burned because of it. I could see Gracia playing a similar role. If he were to get to the Majors quickly, putting him fifth or sixth in a lineup where Acuna, Olson and Harris II take most of the attention, Gracia could act as a silent assassin.

Defensively, Gracia is solid. He runs routes efficiently and doesn't make mistakes. A natural center fielder, he may be forced to move to a corner spot due to not having the strongest arm.

Currently, AJ Gracia is projected to debut in the Majors in 2029, but I consider that estimate to be very conservative. Traditionally, the reason teams draft college hitters high in the draft is a shorter development time. Again, Gracia was considered one of the best hitters in the 2026 class and doesn't have many weaknesses, so I wouldn't be surprised to see him in an Atlanta uniform much, much sooner than 2029.

In 2023, the Angels drafted Nolan Schanuel 11th overall in the draft, and he made his MLB debut just 40 days later. Obviously, the clock has already ticked past that number for Gracia, but I honestly don't think it'll be much longer for AJ. Depending on when the baseball calendar begins in 2027, if Gracia hits the way he always has, expect to see him with the big club in late 2027 or early 2028.

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