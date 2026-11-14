Braves Prospect Report: Conor Essenburg's Violent Swing, Elite Eye

Conor Essenburg was a talented two-way player out of Illinois who was headed to Lexington to play for the Kentucky Wildcats before the Atlanta Braves nabbed him in the fifth round of the 2025 Draft. Some scouts believed that Essenburg had a brighter future on the mound with a fastball that touched 95, but he liked to hit, and the Braves liked the upside with the bat enough to go nearly three times over slot to sign him.

Essenburg possesses a nice combination of bat speed and strength. He is a free swinger with 20-home run upside. He clubbed 17 homers in 2026, including a three-homer, five RBI game on July 28 while playing with Augusta. He drove in 62 and collected 20 doubles and three triples in 93 games this season.

The power is there, but there are questions about his pure hit tool. He strikes out way too much – nearly one-third of the time – but draws a ton of walks, so his on-base percentage sat at .416, a full 150 points over his .265 season average.

The tendency to swing and miss, when compared to his offensive patience to draw the number of walks that he does, creates something of an enigma. So much of an enigma, in fact, that Conor Essenburg's profile almost perfectly matches that of Kyle Schwarber.

Essenburg is leaner and will probably never possess the 40 to 50 home run power that Schwarber does, but Essenburg similarly possesses the rare combination of a violent, aggressive swing with elite plate discipline. Schwarber consistently ranks near the top of Major League Baseball in both bat speed and walk rate. Kyle Schwarber is the master of the so-called three true outcomes, and Essenburg trends that way as well.

Conor Essenburg may never be a high-average guy, but it's worked for Schwarber, who has put together back-to-back seasons as a National League MVP candidate. The physical similarities may not be there, but the play-style touchpoints are all present.

Essenburg is a fringy runner who can steal an occasional base – he nabbed 11 in 2026 – but he's not likely to become a huge threat to run. His power upside and obvious arm strength make him a good fit defensively in right field, but having just turned 20 years old, if he adds more muscle to his frame and subsequently slows, he could transition to first base.

Conor Essenburg has the makings of a very exciting player. The difference between that and becoming a future Major League superstar could come down to strength and contact. He's currently estimated to make his debut in 2029, but how quickly he ascends through the Braves minor league system is up to him.

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