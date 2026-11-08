Braves Prospect Report: Burkhalter Is Knocking on the Bullpen Door

Atlanta Braves reliever Blake Burkhalter will always be connected to franchise great Freddie Freeman. After all, the Braves selected Burkhalter with the 76th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the very pick the team received after Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Additionally, Burkhalter is from Dothan, Alabama, the same town that produced Major League pitchers Matt Cain and Clay Holmes.

While pitching at Auburn University, Burkhalter mainly served as the team's closer, but upon being drafted by Atlanta, the team used him as both a reliever and a starter – a role that he had never occupied in college. His first couple years at Auburn, Burkhalter struggled to find the zone, walking 19 hitters in 25.1 innings, but in his junior season, while serving as closer, he had a 10-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Once he reached the professional ranks, Burkhalter steadily worked his way through the Braves' system. He appeared in 82 minor league games, making 33 starts to the tune of a 2.98 career ERA and a 2.74 K/BB ratio.

Burkhalter features a four-seam fastball that averages 94 mph and touches 98. He adds an upper-80s cutter that tends to be his go-to secondary pitch. His 84 mph to 85 mph slider and changeup are lesser offerings that can be hit-or-miss at times.

Burkhalter made his Major League debut for Atlanta on Sept. 1 against the Washington Nationals. He pitched one inning, giving up one hit, one walk and a run. He also picked up his first Major League strikeout against Washington outfielder Daylen Lile. Burkhalter was sent back down to Gwinnett the following day.

Even though he does have experience as a starter in the minors, Blake Burkhalter's natural role is as a reliever, and I believe that's where he stays. One comp I really like for Burkhalter is that of former MLB closer Ryan Pressly. Both pitchers rely on fastballs with spin that are deceptive to hitters. Both also use distinct breaking pitches to generate high whiff rates. For Burkhalter it's the cutter as opposed to Pressly's elite slider. The two pitchers even share similar mechanics. Like Pressly, Burkhalter relies on explosive downward action in his delivery to maximize spin.

Given that you can never have too many bullpen options, if Burkhalter has a good camp this spring (whenever that may be), he'll have a chance to make the Opening Day roster as a bullpen option.

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