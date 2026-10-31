Overlooked Braves Pitching Prospect Showing Signs of a Bullpen Breakthrough

Not every prospect arrives with a headline attached, and Owen Hackman certainly didn't. The Braves took him in the ninth round of the 2024 draft out of Loyola Marymount, and he signed as a senior for a bonus of just $2,500. He isn't a name you hear next to Tate Southisene, Briggs McKenzie or Eric Hartman when people talk about the Braves' farm system, but after another encouraging outing in the Arizona Fall League, I think he's worth a closer look.

On Oct. 26, Battery Power's Fall League report highlighted Hackman working 1 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing no hits and no walks on just 14 pitches. He threw strikes at a 71.4% clip and showed an increasingly promising changeup alongside his sweeper and slider. That's the part that jumped out to me. A changeup that's coming along gives a pitcher another way to attack hitters, and a reliever who can do that has a much better chance of sticking.

Hackman has gone through a pretty significant role change to get to this point. He started roughly 20 games over his first two professional seasons, but in 2026, he made only two starts and moved into a full-time relief role. It's easy to see why that might suit him. His fastball touches 95 and his slider sits in the mid-80s. In shorter appearances, a pitcher can lean on his best offerings without worrying about turning a lineup over a third time.

The results in 2026 weren't dominant, and I think that's worth being honest about. Across 32 games in the minors, Hackman posted a 4.39 ERA. But he also tallied 63 strikeouts in 53⅓ innings, which works out to better than 10 strikeouts per nine, and he picked up three saves. That's a solid line with a real swing-and-miss rate, but it doesn't scream breakout. The case for Hackman is less about the stat line and more about the direction he's headed and what he's showing in Arizona.

So, what does Atlanta need to see in 2027? Consistent command is the first thing, as his walk rate rose from 4% at High-A Rome to 7.5% at Double-A Columbus. The team will also need to see proof that the changeup plays well against more advanced hitters, a pitch that could increase his effectiveness against left-handed hitters. And of course, he'll need to find success at the next level.

If he does, Hackman starts to look like a legitimate major league option. To be clear, there's no indication that Atlanta has permanently assigned him to the bullpen or sees him as a soon-to-be big leaguer. But with Atlanta's needs in the bullpen and the potential of a lockout looming, the internal option that Hackman provides may become both valuable and necessary.

What I like most is the bigger picture. The Braves have a knack for finding value in unheralded arms, like Tyler LaPorte, and Hackman could be another example. If Atlanta can keep developing useful relievers from its own system, it could eventually reduce its reliance on expensive veteran additions, which is the kind of flexibility every front office wants.

Owen Hackman may never crack the national prospect list, but that doesn't mean he isn't worth watching. Sometimes the most interesting stories in a farm system are the ones nobody saw coming.

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