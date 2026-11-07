With most of the media attention surrounding top prospect Eric Hartman in 2026, it may have been easy to overlook the fact that arguably no one in the Atlanta Braves organization had a bigger year than Patrick Clohisy.

Clohisy was drafted in the 11th round by Atlanta in the 2024 Draft following an incredible senior season at St. Louis. He racked up a .488 on-base percentage with 44 RBIs in 43 games. Historically, the statistics for players who are drafted in rounds 10 to 15 to ever reach the Major Leagues are grim. On top of that, only a small percentage of senior players are ever selected, as teams place a higher value on younger players with more projection and higher untapped ceilings.

Don't tell Patrick Clohisy the odds. In just two full seasons, he has risen all the way through the ranks to find himself with Triple-A Gwinnett, where he hit .340 with 10 doubles and 25 stolen bases in 42 games to finish out the 2026 season.

As recently as the end of the 2025 season – a year where he led all of minor league baseball with 79 stolen bases – Clohisy was viewed as a prospect with only one plus tool: his speed. In 2026, he set out on a mission to prove he was more than a speedster.

Over 112 games, he hit .290 with 10 homers and 28 doubles. He's also found himself near the top of leaderboards for hits, runs, triples and extra-base hits. Clohisy clearly hears the chatter and plays like someone with a chip on his shoulder because of it.

Clohisy is a solid defender with a penchant for the spectacular play and obvious speed to help him cover a ton of ground. He definitely has the ability to play center field at the Major League level, but that will depend on other factors. Say, for instance, that Michael Harris II stays in Atlanta for another ten years. Clohisy would likely move to a corner, which would be no problem for the versatile defender who has had plenty of experience at all three outfield positions.

One MLB comparison I really like for Patrick Clohisy is Jake McCarthy. Both are contact-first speedsters and flashy defenders. I could see Clohisy developing a bit more power than McCarthy, but McCarthy clubbed a career-high 15 homers with Colorado in 2026. That could be due to playing home games at Coors Field, but that feels like a good ceiling for Clohisy.

So far in his professional career, Patrick Clohisy has made it his business to defy the odds weighed against him, whether it be draft position, age or hitting ability. He's proving to be more than a future pinch-run option, tearing up both the Braves minor league ranks and the Arizona Fall League. If he starts 2027 in Gwinnett the way he finished 2026, the left fielder Atlanta has been looking for may be waiting within their own ranks.

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